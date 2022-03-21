Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Kuo Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Kuo Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Kuo Shrine details

Kuo Shrine has two Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find them without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: My Right Hand Hungers

To find this Tanuki, you’ll need to head to the far south of the Kuo Shrine area, beyond the highway. In fact, you’ll want to find the Shibuara Park landmark, as that is where you can find this Tanuki. Once there you’re looking for three panda playground rides, and the Tanuki is the one in the middle. If you are struggling to find Shibuara Park, then look on the map below for its location.

Description upon finding:

Akito uncovers a tanuki wearing a green leaf on its head that had transofrmed into a playground panda ride.

Tanuki 2

Rewards:

