Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Morite Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Morite Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Morite Shrine details

Morite Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Cutie Pie

If you’re looking for the sole Tanuki in Morite Shrine area, then you’ll first need to be at street level to find it. You’ll want to head east from the Shrine, almost to the eastern limit of the area to find it.You’ll find it just to the southeast of a main road intersection. You can find it on top of a very low building, posing as an antenna. It shouldn’t be too difficult to find, but if you are struggling, then take a look at the map screenshot below. That will detail the exact location of the Tanuki. Use that and you shouldn’t have any trouble nabbing the Morite Tanuki.

Description upon finding: