Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki locations | Hatsuike Shrine

Here is where you can find all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki in Hatsuike Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these furry stealth experts in no time.

Ghostwire Tokyo Tanuki Hatsuike Shrine details

Hatsuike Shrine has one Tanuki for you to try and find. And it can be difficult to find it without any help. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Tanuki 1

Rewards:

XP +100

Emote: Sumo Stance

The sole Tanuki in the Toyoi Shrine area is to the southwest of the Shrine. The easiest way to access it is to head directly south from the Shrine onto the road. Then turn right and follow it southwest, ignoring the first right turn. Before you reach the second right turn, you’re going to want to head right into the built-up area. The Tanuki is hiding on the western side of the area. It is posing as a vending machine at a jaunty angle, so shouldn’t be too hard to spot. If you’re having trouble locating it, then check out the map image below.

Description upon finding: