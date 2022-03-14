Golf Gang is launching May 2022 with a playtest next week.

From the creators of the hilarious Human Fall Flat, Golf Gang is launching May 2022. Party speed golf sounds like the perfect way to spend the summer, and with the pedigree of Lazy Monday Games it’ll likely be a blast.

“Curve Games is delighted to announce it is working with the developers from Lazy Monday Games on the fast-paced, precision racer party game Golf Gang. Launching on PC in May 2022.

In this compelling blend between golf and racing game genres, players must balance speed with accuracy and hit the ball whilst it’s moving in a frantic scramble to be the first to reach the finish using the fewest shots.

Up to eight players can challenge each other online in this hugely competitive yet hilariously social experience complete with vibrant visuals. Perfect for casual games as it is so easy to pick up and play, Golf Gang is also incredibly difficult to master thanks to a high skill ceiling, amusingly ruthless environments, and a wide array of modifiers for creating ultimate mayhem.

From the publisher that brought you best-selling title Human Fall Flat, Golf Gang will also launch with a Steam workshop meaning huge potential for unique user-generated content.

Golf Gang’s next playtest runs for a week from today and players wishing to partake must head to Golf Gang’s Steam page, scroll down to “Join the Golf Gang playtest”, register interest, then click the “Request Access” button. Once players receive their confirmation email they simply need to download and play the “Golf Gang Playtest” app from their Steam library.”