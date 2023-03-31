Apple has announced that Human: Fall Flat has been released to Apple Arcade today, along with a host of other updates to some big titles. It’s a universal title, which means it’ll run on your phone, iPad, or even an old iPad Touch if you still use one, in theory.
We reviewed Human: Fall Flat back in 2016, believe it or not, and it’s been constantly added to over the years. Chris enjoyed it back then, saying “this is an experimental joy, letting you use your noggin to solve plenty of puzzles in different ways. Even though some of the fundamentals of control can prove exasperating, and the camera angles can be terrible, the heart of Human: Fall Flat is worn gracefully in every dreamscape and every idea.”
There are some other updates to games that are already in the service, too, such as Football Manager 2023, which has now had the Asian transfer window included for the respective leagues. LEGO Star Wars: Castaways has a new monthly event based on Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, including new Trial levels.
Warped Kart Racers has a new “legend” difficulty level, while Crossy Road Castle has some hidden Easter eggs inn towers, and a full on Easter event starting today and running until April 16th. Fruit Ninja Classic has even had some Easter-themed updates, with a new blade and dojo available until the 16th, too.
While we’re here, it’s worth noting Apple Arcade has gotten an even better library recently thanks to Dead Cells being added (with loads of the DLC, too). Lifeline, GRIS, and Old Man’s Journey are also available now, too. Quite frankly, knowing Dead Cells is on Apple Arcade means I’m gonna grab my Backbone One and start a new run. That game is an all-timer!