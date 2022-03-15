With only a couple of weeks until it releases in cinemas, the final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is here. Featuring plenty of action from Sonic, Tails and new villain (who if I know my Sonic lore will probably be an ally soon) Knuckles, it’s worth watching if you need convincing to get to the cinema on April 1st. Perhaps the best part of the new trailer though is the throwback to the original Mega Drive games, with the cast snowboarding down the slopes at the speed of sound. It’s very cool as a long time fan to see the blue blur succeeding on the big screen.

“The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.”