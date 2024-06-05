Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble adds Sonic and friends to the roster

SEGA has announced that Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be getting four playable characters from Sonic the Hedgehog. As part of the SEGA Pass DLC, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will be joining AiAi and the rest of the monkeys when the game launches for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Get ready to race, roll, and spin dash with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as they join AiAi and the gang in their epic adventure! All four characters will be playable across both Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, each with unique stats to help them on the courses. Plus, for these characters only, all in-game pick-ups will switch from bananas to Gold Rings in further homage to the classic franchise

For players wanting to play as Sonic and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, they can purchase the SEGA Pass for £22.29, or if they’re wanting to splash the cash a little bit, the Digital Deluxe Edition can be bought on the Nintendo eShop for £59.99. Along with the Sonic characters, there will be two additional playable characters from iconic SEGA franchises included, as well as 15 bonus SEGA-themed character customisation items.

A trailer has been released to show off the Sonic team in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, and you can watch it below: