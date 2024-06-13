Sonic Dream Team gets third content update

Sega has announced the third content update for Sonic Dream Team, adding new levels, and a special endgame “experts only” mission. There are also new achievements, collectible music tracks (to play in the jukebox), and more, all for the action-platformer exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Here’s all the details, straight from the press release:

Complete the journey through Sweet Dreams!: Two new Acts have been added to Sweet Dreams! These new stages also feature new level features and new takes on missions, including laps and a “keep off the ground” mission.

Sonic the Hedgehog is back to explore brand new levels in Sonic Dream Team! Explore the new Sweet Dreams Zone and uncover the Dream Moons. Discover new toys and fresh gameplay mechanics in a game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb and fly your way to victory against infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses and find toys of your favourite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

Sonic Dream Team is available now exclusively on Apple Arcade.