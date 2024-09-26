Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings is a new prologue animation series

Sega has released the first of a new animation series for Sonic X Shadow Generations, called “Dark Beginnings”, and you can watch it right now.

The series is to follow Shadow the Hedgehog as he “dives into his tragic past to confront the origins of his haunting nightmares of conflict and loss”, and Sega adds that “The first episode centers around Shadow’s memories with his childhood friend, Maria.”

Check out the first episode, clocking in at six minutes, below:

Sonic X Shadow Generations is set to release both digitally and physically on October 25, 2024, starting at £44.99 on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC. Fans can pre-order today and receive a legacy skin for Modern Sonic based on his look from Sonic Adventure! Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can play the game three days early and receive additional content. Also, players who pre-order the Physical Day One Edition will also receive Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page journal, chronicling his experience creating Shadow and the Ark Space Station.

If you enjoyed the first episode of the show, you can check out episode two and three at the following dates:

October 3, 2024 – “Episode 2: Finding the Way”

October 10, 2024 – “Episode 3: To the Ark”

Sega also recently released a story trailer, as follows:

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

If that still wasn’t enough Sonic for you, Sony had a new trailer for the game at the recent PlayStation State of Play:

Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming to PC and consoles on October 25th.