Sonic Superstars details competitive multiplayer Battle Mode

Sega has dropped a host of new information on the multiplayer Battle Mode of Sonic Superstars, out on October 17th.

Not long after the animated short (Trio of Trouble), Sega has followed up and revealed a lot of info about the previously kept-under-wraps competitive multiplayer mode. In Battle Mode, players will “take control of a Metal Fighter, customize it to their liking, and compete to win in three rounds of randomly selected battle stages”.

The stages are:

Race: Reach the goal before the other players.

Zap Scrap: Shoot bullets to attack other players. Points are added when you damage an opponent and decrease when you take damage. Open an item box to earn a single powered up bullet.

Star Snatcher: Collect stars within the time limit. You will lose one star if you take damage.

Survival: Stay on the stage until the end while avoiding cannonballs flying from the back of the screen. The scaffolding will collapse if it is hit by a cannonball, or if you stay in one place for too long. If you fall off the screen, then you are out of the game.

Points are earned according to the battle ranking for each round and the player with the most aggregate points wins! In online battles, you can also earn Medals and use them in the shop to purchase custom parts for your Metal Fighter. The type of parts you can purchase will increase as you progress through the game. Please note, changing parts does not affect your Metal Fighter’s abilities. In offline battle mode, you can play single player against AI opponents or with up to three other players in split-screen mode. There are no Medals or Rank changes in offline mode.

Sonic Superstars is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on October 17th.