Sonic Superstars gets a new animation: Trio of Trouble

Sega has released a new animation short for Sonic Superstars called “Trio of Trouble” that follows baddies Dr Eggman, Fang, and Trip in a prologue that is set before the game itself. It’s also the first time Fang has been in an animation.

The description for the animation is: “While the trio navigates a perilous ruin, Fang the Hunter will need to muster all his cunning to overcome past mistakes and escape the coils of a fierce new enemy. Meanwhile, Eggman will discover what may be the key to his next dastardly scheme”.

Check it out, below:

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late! A new Spin on a Classic: The 2D Sonic high-speed side-scrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You’ve never played classic Sonic like this before! Play as your Favorite Characters: Choose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang, and a mysterious new armoured adversary.

Pre-orders for Sonic Superstars are open now (and will net you a “exclusive in-game LEGO Eggman skin”), and if you sign up for the newsletter you can get a “classic, redefined skin for Amy Rose”, but you have to sign-up ahead of January 31st, 2024.

Sonic Superstars is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 17th.