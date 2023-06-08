Sonic and friends return in Sonic Superstars, coming later this year

A brand new side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog game was announced at Summer Games Fest 2023 called Sonic Superstars. Although seldom details have been released, we do know it is coming fall 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

A new Spin on a Classic: The 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You’ve never played classic Sonic like this before!

Players will be able to play together in co-op or alone, and it looks to have been inspired greatly from the old school platformers fans fell in love with.

Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/u3xsiuYtA2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 8, 2023

Sonic Superstars doesn’t appear to be a sequel to Sonic Mania from 2017, and the visuals are vastly different, using some gorgeous 3D environments. Players will be able to play as sonic, Tails, Amy, and Knuckles as they take on Dr. Robotnik and returning enemy Fang. The action will take place on the mystical Northstar Islands, featuring a brand new story and the ability to play with three other friends.

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late!

There’re a few more details on the Sonic Superstars official website, but for now, you’ll just have to watch the gorgeous trailer over and over again. What a shame, hey?