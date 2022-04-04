Podcast 482: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Coromon, Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Chris Hyde and Adam Cook have been playing more co-op Elde…no wait, what’s this? A new co-op game has taken them away from the FROMSOFT classic? Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is… actually really good? Well yes, our 9/10 scoring review told you that, pffft.

Meanwhile, Chris has been right up in Kirby’s business with the Forgotten Land on Switch, while Lyle has been playing the not-Pokemon, but also *very* Pokemon game, Coromon. He’s also had some music fun with Soundfall.

Download the audio MP3, here.

