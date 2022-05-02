Podcast 485: No Man’s Sky, Nintendo Switch Sports, Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax

This week’s podcast features something (very) old as well as many new things, like Nintendo Switch Sports. Adam has been playing that with anyone he can force to hold a Joy-Con, but he and Chris Hyde have also somehow found time to sink well over ten hours into No Man’s Sky, with a fresh save.

We don’t re-review many games here, but with No Man’s Sky getting a re-review, but being updated even more, yet again, could it be time for a re-re-review? No. No is the answer, unless you count a podcast chat about the game, anyway. And if you do, even then, that’s not our official word, so pfft to you. Right? Anyway, moving on.

Elsewhere on episode 485, Lyle has been playing through Bugsnax for the “Isle of Bigsnax” expansion/DLC. Also, thanks to a broken PC, his impressions of Midnight Ghost Hunt were delayed but are finally here. This is a ghost hunting game with a difference, we hope. This one comes from the same publisher as Deep Rock Galactic (which just got a big update), Satisfactory (which is getting a big update soon), Valheim, etc, so hopes are high for Coffee Stain’s latest published title.

You can contact us for listener questions via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

