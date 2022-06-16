eFootball 2022 Season 2 sees mobile version updated

The long awaited update for eFootball 2022‘s mobile version is upon us with season 2, meaning the game has now changed from “PES” to “eFootball 2022”. The PC and console versions have also been downloaded over 15 million times for the free-to-play title.
Of course that’s not it, and Season 2 has also started on console as well, but the big news is that the new Dream Team mode is now in eFootball 2022 on mobile as well, just like it was on console. The mobile version also “brings forth a new control experience that allows players to enjoy making decisions and altering playing tactics based on real-world football theories”.
Here’s the official word:
The game will continue to feature the real names of big European clubs, legends of football history, and weekly Live Updates to in-game squads and individuals.
The various in-game events featuring new season, “European Leagues Highlights – Clubs, Team Playstyles, and Prime Players,” will begin today and the players will be appeared in the special card designs featuring the clubs that have made it to the top of the European Leagues in the 2021-2022 season.
In addition, special packs containing 11 players and training items from our major European partner clubs are now available. Users can bring together powerful players, have them ready to play right away, and train a team around their own footballing philosophy!
Enjoy the exciting competition with players from all over the world in the “Dream Team”.
Here’s a Dream Team trailer that’s also been released in order to celebrate:
A load of new elements have been added to eFootball 2022 Dream Team including objectives, legend manager, and a feature to save multiple game plans. There’s also a suggested talent design function that automatically enhances players to grow them.
Season 2 “European Leagues Highlights – Clubs, Team Playstyles, and Prime Players” will feature players from clubs that have proven themselves in the 2021-2022 European Leagues, with higher team style aptitude and special card designs.
Dream Team Power Packs
Power Packs have been added to eFootball™ 2022 to allow users to purchase their favourite individual top-level players, players from their favourite clubs, and build their Dream Team training capabilities.
Each pack contains a mixture of 11 players and various training items. See below the various types of packs and their contents below:
Premium Club Pack
A set of top players from Europe’s most prestigious clubs who have had a sensational 2021-22 campaign: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Manchester United.
Completed with special card designs only for the superfans
- Price: 2,000 eFootball coins each
- Contents:
- Legendary Player Card x 1 – Exclusive designs with player signatures
- Featured Player Cards x 10
- Exp. 4000 training Program x 15
Club Pack
A pack featuring players from the 2021-22 season of one of our European Partner Clubs: Arsenal, AS Roma, Celtic FC, and many more!
- Price: 1,500 eFootball™ coins each
- Contents:
- Featured Player Cards x 11
- Exp. 4000 Training Program x 7