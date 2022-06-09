Saints Row Boss Factory lets you create the boss of your dreams, or nightmares

Launching today, June 9th, Saints Row Boss Factory allows you to jump in to the character creator for the upcoming Saints Row reboot and design your boss ahead of the August 23 release date.

Using an (almost) full suite of creation tools you can build anyone from Doc Holliday to She Hulk, as our video shows, and then upload them to share with others. Available for free on all platforms, Boss Factory allows you to generate a special Share Code to import your created boss cross-platform when the game launches.

While not everything is unlocked, there’s a huge array of features to adjust and tweak, including hairstyles, outfits, tattoos, tanlines, and scars. You can add prosthetics, piercings and wrinkles til your heart’s content. There’s even asymmetrical facial features, meaning you can create even more realistic – or more incredibly disturbing – bosses.

With no limits on gender or skin-tone, and with massively in-depth facial sliders, you could potentially recreate almost anybody. If anything, more hairstyles and beards wouldn’t go amiss – but there are things gated by progression in-game so we’ll see what’s added later.

Saints Row 2022 is a reboot of the irreverent crime series that began as a Grand Theft Auto clone and developed into something much, much more. While the modernisation of such a previously devil-may-care series has given many fans cause for concern, our recent preview had us excited to play more.

Check out our First Look video and if you like what you see you can head over to the official Saints Row website and download Saints Row Boss Factory for free. We can’t wait to see what kind of beauties and freaks you mad lot create with the tools at hand.

Saints Row is developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, and will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, and the Xbox family on August 23, 2022.