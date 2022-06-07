WWE 2K22 ‘Stand Back Pack’ DLC available now

The third DLC pack for WWE 2K22 releases today, featuring everyone’s favourite superhero The Hurricane, as well as Stacy Keibler, A-Kid, and Wes Lee. In the Stand Back Pack, players will get to play as the former Cruiserweight Champion ‘The Hurricane’ Shane Helms, as well as Attitude Era Diva Stacy Keibler, the Spanish phenom A-Kid, and former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee.

Along with the new Superstars, players will receive MyFACTION EVO cards for the new batch of talent, along with a Booker T EVO card, Sapphire Seth Rollins card (featuring alternate attire), and four gold Contracts to be used in MyFACTION.

In the newest patch update, Community Creations is getting new apparel from FaZe Clan, including 14 items ranging from men’s and women’s shirts and jackets to hats adorned with the FaZe Clan logo.

There’re still two more DLC packs to release over the coming months and can be individually purchased, however, if you own the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, or nWo 4-Life Digital Edition, you’ll receive them automatically.