WWE 2K22 ‘The Whole Dam Pack’ out now

2K has today released the fifth and final DLC for WWE 2K22, ‘The Whole Dam Pack,’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Logan Paul, and Rob Van Dam. Along with the three headlining stars of the DLC, it also includes LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez, and Sarray. All seven Superstars come with MyFACTION EVO cards.

Machine Gun Kelly is the Executive Soundtrack Producer, along with having a successful music career of his own. Love him or hate him, you can’t deny Logan Paul’s impact on social media, and now he’s signed an official contract with the sports entertainment company, players will be able to put him in any dream match they want. As for actual athletes within the business, ECW icon Rob Van Dam finally joins WWE 2K22, winning multiple titles in his time with the company, including the WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship a whopping six times.

WWE 2K22 ‘The Whole Dam Pack’: Who’s included?

Known for his Five Star Frog Splash, Van Dam utilised his background in acrobatic martial arts to be both a master in the air and a beast on the mat. Joining the icon is former NXT Superstar LA Knight, who’s not only a master on the microphone, his ability to use strength and speed will one day lead him to a title of his own. Xia Li took a dark turn in her run in NXT, terrifying everyone with her martial arts ability in the ring and her brutal beat downs on the outside. Commander Azeez is a mountain of a man, debuting on RAW Underground and eventually joining Apollo Crews as a bodyguard. Finally, following in the footsteps of other great women from the east like Io Shirai and Asuka, the “Warrior of the Sun” Sarray is set to make waves in the company.

The Whole Dam Pack is available for individual purchase, while the full set of DLC packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22. You can check out the trailer below: