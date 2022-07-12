Studio MDHR had an exciting announcement today, as they revealed that Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course has sold over a million units. The fantastic extra content has been met with rave reviews, and it’s great news that it’s been a success for the developers too.

“Studio MDHR has announced today that Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course, the downloadable expansion to 2017’s Cuphead, has sold one million units across all available platforms in less than two weeks since its launch.

“This marks an even quicker timeline than it took for the original game to achieve this momentous feat, and we are just beside ourselves with joy and appreciation,” says Studio Director and Executive Producer Maja Moldenhauer in a blog post on Studio MDHR’s site. “These words certainly do not encompass how grateful we are, but to the amazing Cuphead players worldwide we say nonetheless: thank you from the bottom of our hearts.””

I absolutely loved my time with Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course when I streamed it a couple of weeks ago, and am so happy to hear that this incredible content has been purchased and enjoyed so many times. Check out my full playthrough on the GodisaGeek YouTube channel if you aren’t convinced, and that gorgeous animation will sell you on it!