New Cuphead limited edition announced with Iam8bit

Something people have been wanting a long time has happened: a Cuphead limited edition has been announced. In a collaboration with iam8bit, the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One edition of Cuphead limited edition includes a figure of Ms. Chalice, the entire game plus expansion (The Delicious Last Course), cards, and more, and can be yours for £54.99.

Pre-orders are open now for the launch of the Cuphead limited edition, which will be released on June 20th, and there’s even an announcement trailer video you can check out below, which in truth, doesn’t show a huge amount of the goodies included.

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Here’s what you’ll get inside the limited edition:

Exclusive Ms. Chalice Fall Down Figure

Delicious Last Course DLC Expansion

Six Collectible Cuphead Funnies Cards

Cuphead Club Membership Card

Exclusive Interior Art by Studio MDHR

The Collector’s Edition is also somehow still available, which is a fair bit more pricey but includes an 8″ handcrafted Cuphead marionette, so there’s that!

The Delicious Last Course for Cuphead finally came out last year, where I gave it a 9/10 and said: “Truthfully, there’s just nothing at all to complain about with Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. No, it’s not an entirely new game, and the better players will probably blitz it, but the only negative I can really come up with is the same things that were aimed at the original game, but the fact I want more of it, yet am worried how long that might take to happen, speaks volumes. In a year of cracking games, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is one that shouts to be played loudly enough that it simply cannot be ignored”.

Cuphead is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.