Limited Edition Stray harness and cat backpack announced

Annapurrrrrna Interactive has today announced a limited edition Stray harness and cat backpack collection will be released in conjunction with Travel Cat, the top cat travel brand in the world. The set will be launched to celebrate the digital launch of Stray on July 19, and can be pre-ordered now.

The gear can be used to spend more quality time with cats beyond the great indoors and give cats the enrichment and stimulation they need in a feline-friendly way to support a long and happy life. This comfortable and safe harness, which sports the Stray game logo, is perfect for walks around the block or exploring a mysterious cybercity full of robots.

The Travel Cat harness is a replica of the harness worn by the Stray cat, and includes adjustable chest strap and neck strap with buckles and strong velcro. It comes with a strong nylon reflective leash to keep cats safe in sight and has a great length at 6 feet. The backpack is neon and charcoal, created to bring cats and gaming enthusiasts together. It holds cats up to 25lbs, and is well-ventilated, sturdy, breathable, and safe for cats of all sizes. We’re not gonna lie, this limited edition Stray gear is pretty cute.

We were fortunate enough to watch a special gameplay presentation in June, and from what we saw, it has some really interesting ideas. We said, “Stray is an adventure game, the developer was keen to stress this, but it’s also an action game. But this isn’t some massive open world, with the developer explaining it’s a 7-10 hour experience. Seven years in the making, give or take, and it seems like it’s closer than ever. Truth be told, it was difficult to know what to expect from a game like this, but it seems cute, clever, interesting, and the kind of unique experience that reminds you why you love games to begin with.”