NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition headlined by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi

Following on from yesterday’s announcement that sees Michael Jordan feature on two editions of the upcoming NBA 2K23, 2K has today revealed Phoenix Mercury’s Sue Bird and Seattle Storm’s Diana Taurasi will feature on the cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition. Available exclusively at GameStop in the US and Canada, the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will feature two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, and four-time WNBA Champion, thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird on the cover.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” said Taurasi. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

“The response to NBA 2K’s first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W’s growing audience and prominence,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have achieved greatness both individually and together, cementing their status as two of the best players in the WNBA’s history.”

Not only are these two exceptional women’s basketball players going to be on the cover, Bird and Taurasi will be donating $100,000 to a charity aimed at improving sporting opportunities across the United States. Every Kid Sports is a national non-profit charity dedicated to helping children play recreational youth sports, with the donation covering the registration fees for over 550 girls from families with a low income.

“It’s amazing to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact,” said Bird. “And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I’m honored to be on the cover, and even more honored to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation.”

“This partnership with 2K and the phenomenal athletes involved is an exciting opportunity for our organization,” said Natalie Hummel, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Every Kid Sports. “We are truly humbled by their support and commitment to our mission to close the gap in access to recreational youth sports. I look forward to working together towards our goal of increased equity in sports by providing a pathway for underserved girls to reap the benefits of play.”

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will include both Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s WNBA jerseys as in-game bonus content when it released.