Sea of Stars has been hot on the most anticipated lists for many people now, and we previewed it a little while ago, where it looks damn fine as well. Despite being delayed to 2023, we knew that it was coming to PC and Switch, but now we know it’s coming to PlayStation as well.

To celebrate this announcement, developer Sabotage Studio has revealed a new trailer to show off the news.

Sea of Stars is the follow up game to The Messenger, which was a terrific time, though this looks to be a completely different style of game, while retaining a fantastic art style. The title will be coming to both PS4 and PS5, so that’s ace news for Sony fans.

Sea of Stars tells the story of two Children of the Solstice, uniting players with Valere and Zale, youths fated to become Solstice Warriors. Combining their Sun and Moon powers to perform Eclipse Magic, they are pledged to fight the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. Set to a stunning soundtrack with original works by legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) who joins Sabotage Studio’s composer Eric W. Brown, Sea of Stars is poised to be one of 2023’s most anticipated games.

Sea of Stars is coming to PC, Switch, PS4, and PS5 in 2023.