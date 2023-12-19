Sea of Stars has now had more than four million players

Sabotage Studio has announced that Sea of Stars has now cleared a milestone of four million players, in less than four months since it was released.

As the follow up to The Messenger, it was a bit of a surprise to see the team going from retro-styled MetroidVania to turn-based RPG, but we loved the game here, awarding it a 10/10 score.

To remind yourself of the game, check out the launch trailer, below:

Thierry Boulanger, co-founder of Sabotage Studio and game director on Sea of Stars explained that “Sea of Stars is the game of my dreams, and seeing its quest resonate so strongly with players and critics means the world to everyone at Sabotage”, adding “the team behind this game is the most talented and dedicated group I could have ever hoped to create Sea of Stars with, and I’m again reminded of their brilliance as we progress with creating Sea of Stars’ upcoming DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker. For fans to have recognized our adventure in such an incredibly prosperous year for RPGs alongside new arrivals from the genre’s biggest franchises … we simply just cannot thank you enough for supporting us, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next for Sea of Stars”.

A physical version of the game is also coming to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2024, and is being released exclusively via iam8bit. If you’re having trouble with the game, or about to start it, we’ve got a complete guide to the title here, offering you the chance to master the mini-game Wheels, or get the true ending.

Check out our interview with Thierry Boulanger here, where he tells us about a boat-based mini-game that got cut from the final version, and what to expect going forward in the Sabotage-Universe.

The game is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.