Sea of Stars music sheets locations guide | unlock all the songs

Sea of Stars is a game fit to burst with glorious audio and visuals. Like The Messenger before it, Sabotage Studios has delivered some superb music, though some of it is locked behind collectibles. At a point in the story you will start to get a pirate band appearing at every tavern in the game, and they will allow you to select which music plays as you chat to patrons of the bar, or play wheels for fun.

There are 7 Sea of Stars music sheets to find in the game, some of which are deviously hidden, and others that simply need you to find the right vendor and buy them. To gain 100% completion in the game you’ll need the Sea of Stars music sheets locations, though, so we’ve put together this guide to show you where they all are. Happy listening!

Sea of Stars music sheets locations

Mooncradle – left hand side of exit arch

Haunted Mansion – After killing Botanical Horror, exit and head to a door on the left that was blocked off by vines. In a chest there.

Mirth – can be bought from a vendor once you’ve built a shop.

Autumn Hills – can be bought from a vendor (56G)

Glacial Peak – after pushing the ice block climb up to the chest

Cloud Kingdom – can be bought from a vendor (56G)

Sky Base – in a chest next to a save point in the north wing

You can listen to music while playing Wheels, or just being in a tavern. While in Wheels you can cycle musical tracks by hitting L1 or R1 to go through the tracks, and the music sheets will add to your overall soundtrack list on top of other musical goodness you’ve unlocked simply playing the game.

Check out our complete guide to find all the Rainbow Conches next, as that’s another major thing you’ll need to do.