TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge sells 1 million copies in its first week

Dotemu and Tribute Games have today announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has sold more than 1 million copies. It’s only taken one week for the popular beat-em-up to rack up so many sales, and it’s obvious to see why. We loved TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and so have many players from across the globe.
In our review, we said it is “generous in terms of content, challenge and replayability,” and that “it does reawaken not only a terrific franchise, but reminds us of how damn cool and iconic the Turtles really are.” For fans of the original cartoon, it ticks all the right boxes and reminds us just why the heroes in a half shell are so loved.
“TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the game I dreamed of working on ever since I began watching the original cartoon and funnelling coins into the TMNT arcade cabinets as a kid,” said Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu. “We are immensely grateful to Nickelodeon for the opportunity to honor an era of TMNT that profoundly impacted the lives of everyone at Dotemu, and to our friends at Tribute Games for expertly capturing the classic thrill of the Turtles’ battles with the Foot Clan in a new experience that feels completely fresh and exciting to play.”
“Tribute Games set out to make the ultimate celebration of a chapter in TMNT history that means the world to us, and it’s been wonderful to watch the accessible fun of beat-em-ups resonate with longtime fans and genre newcomers alike,” said Tribute Games Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major. “We’re thankful for all of the support and encouragement the passionate TMNT community has shown us since the reveal of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and we look forward to watching players continue to discover the easter eggs we’ve hidden throughout the game while chaining together some bodacious combos.”