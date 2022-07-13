TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge sells 1 million copies in its first week

Dotemu and Tribute Games have today announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has sold more than 1 million copies. It’s only taken one week for the popular beat-em-up to rack up so many sales, and it’s obvious to see why. We loved TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and so have many players from across the globe.

In our review, we said it is “generous in terms of content, challenge and replayability,” and that “it does reawaken not only a terrific franchise, but reminds us of how damn cool and iconic the Turtles really are.” For fans of the original cartoon, it ticks all the right boxes and reminds us just why the heroes in a half shell are so loved.