The God of War Ragnarok DuelSense looks gorgeous, and so does the game.

As you probably expected we got to see more God of War Ragnarok at the Sony State of Play, but you might not have been expecting to see the new Rangarok DualSense. The blue and white combo looks delightful, and I’d be happy to play through Kratos’ next adventure on this bad boy.

“Arm yourself for the battle of Ragnarök with this limited edition DualSense™ wireless controller. Inspired by the Norse world of Midgard with its unique two-tone design of cool blue on icy white, embellished with bear and wolf insignia – representing Kratos and Atreus.”

We also got a new story trailer for God of War Ragnarok, which was just as spectacular as you might imagine. The most anticipated game of 2022 isn’t far off now, and I’d bet my house it’s going to be great.

“Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go.

Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…

God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th.”