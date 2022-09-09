Marvel Snap is coming to mobile and PC this October

Announced at the Disney D23 Expo, Nuverse, Second Dinner, and Marvel has announced Marvel Snap is hitting mobile and early access on PC on October 18th.

The publisher says that “The adrenaline-pumping, superpowered card battler lets fans assemble their Marvel dream team of heroes and villains and then battle their way through the multiverse to glory– all in just three minute play sessions”. Apparently it “is super easy to learn, but will take a lifetime for even the best of players to master. Nuverse and Second Dinner also released the game’s ‘Pre-Registration’ page today, where players can sign up to get the latest information on the game and snap it up the moment it launches on October 18″.

As the trailer reveals, each action-packed match lets players compete at three random locations, each of which has its own challenging, game-changing effects. With their pick of more than 150 beautifully-designed cards at launch and the surprise of more than 80 locations in the game, players will never experience the same game twice.

“We can’t believe the amazing response we’ve gotten from players all over the world who have been able to experience Marvel Snap during our beta period this summer,” said Tom van Dam, Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for Nuverse. “Marvel Snap introduces a totally new type of card battler gameplay and fans can’t get enough of it. We can’t wait for players to assemble their ultimate roster of heroes and villains and then battle it out against each other starting October 18th.”

“We’ve spent years making sure that Marvel Snap is the kind of game that everyone, gamer or not, can’t wait to pick up and play,” said Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner. “If you love fast-paced, strategic games and the thrill of throwing down a power move to stop your opponent at the last second to win the big game, you’re going to absolutely love Marvel Snap”.

The game will be available in 13 languages on mobile and PC when it launches on October 18th.