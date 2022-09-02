New Poison type Pokemon Grafaiai is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

We are getting ever closer to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so expect to see more Pokemon reveals like Grafaiai in the coming months. This new Poison/Normal (hooray for unique typing) monkey is a little on the creepy side, but as a big fan of Poison Pokemon I’ll definitely have to catch one when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release in November.

“Following a mysterious set of images revealed on the official Pokémon social channels, The Pokémon Company International has revealed details of a newly discovered Pokémon found in the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet: Grafaiai, the Toxic Monkey Pokémon.

Grafaiai is a moody Pokémon with a fastidious disposition. It doesn’t form packs, preferring to roam alone, and it is constantly caught up in territorial struggles with other Pokémon. Grafaiai specializes in using its poisonous saliva—which changes color depending on what the Pokémon eats—to attack foes by spitting at them or by slashing at them after coating its claws with the saliva.

Grafaiai is nocturnal and once the sun sets it licks its hands and fingers to cover them in poison, and uses them to draw patterns on the trees in its territory. The poisonous saliva it uses to paint paralyzes Bug Pokémon, which are drawn to the saliva’s sweet, fragrant scent.”