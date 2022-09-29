PGA Tour 2K23 Course Designer details revealed

2K has today revealed the upgrades coming to Course Designer for PGA Tour 2K23 in the form of content creators’ courses being included at launch. Almost 300,000 courses were built in PGA Tour 2K21’s Course Designer, allowing the rich community of players to experience tons of different courses from a wide range of content creators.

PGA Tour 2K23 will incorporate a selection of courses built by members of the 2K community, which are as follows:

ArcticFury – Craggy Heights, Sherwood Shores and the Training Facility;

b101design – Lachlan Crossing and Emery Beach Club;

Crazycanuck1985 – Old Marina Golf Club and Echo Park Golf Club;

Energ1ser – Lone Grove Golf Course and Jacobson Homestead;

Mattf27 – Foxholm Golf Links and Chestnut Hollow;

VctryLnSprts – PotHole Lake Golf Club and HuckleBerry Country Club.

A variety of upgrades to Course Designer in PGA Tour 2K23 are coming when the game launches on October 14, 2022, including an overhauled interface, new spline tools and cursor selection, and more. The complete list of upgrades can be seen below:

Interface has been overhauled to provide smoother access to all design tools;

New cursor selection offers easier access to objects on the course;

New spline tool streamlines the process of creating walls and fences, including on sloped terrain, improving on the previous tool that was used for surfaces and bulk-planting trees, flowers, and natural elements;

Majority of trees previously featured in PGA TOUR 2K21 have been updated or rebuilt from scratch to improve the visual quality, and a variety of new trees, including arborvitae and dogwood, and an assortment of twelve new flowers including dahlias, geraniums, poinsettias, poppies, roses, and more have been introduced to deck out custom courses.

Although we didn’t get to try out the Course Designer in our recent preview of PGA Tour 2K23, we said, “PGA Tour 2K23 is shaping up nicely, with more refined controls that help to give players of all skill levels an opportunity to play how they see fit. In the past, the analogue swing hasn’t always given the right kind of control, especially for players like me who know little about the sport, but the 3-Click is perfect at introducing the joys of golf to everyone. The MyCAREER and customisation options feel deeper, allowing you to not only make your golfer look good, but shape their playstyle to exactly how you want to perform on the courses. Finally, Topgolf is a welcome addition, and I can see many fans enjoy the mode with friends as they compete for top scores and bragging rights.”