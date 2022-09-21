PGA Tour 2K23 MyPLAYER details revealed by 2K

2K has today revealed more details regarding PGA Tour 2K23 and MyPLAYER, including customisation options and what awaits in MyCAREER. Players will be able to deck out their created character with apparel some of the most popular brands, including adidas, Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, Nike Golf, Titleist, TravisMatthew, and more.

Along with all the apparel on offer, customisation is deeper than it has been in previous titles, as it includes new archetypes and skill trees. Want to focus on being a long-driving power hitter or a short game expert? Now you can thanks to the range of styles. Plenty of club attributes are available as custom clubs can be chosen that feature unique combinations, and you can also customise what your caddies look like, too.

During MyCAREER, players will be able to build rivalries with other golfers, and take on sponsorship opportunities to give more realism to the experience. The presentation team is also filled with the likes of Rich Beem, Luke Elvy, and Henni Koyack for added realism. During the journey to be the best, players will face off against pros like Tiger Woods, Lexi Thompson, Colin Morikawa, and Brooke Henderson.

We got to preview MyCAREER and check out the MyPLAYER customisation options in PGA Tour 2K23, along with new modes like Topgolf, and had the following to say. “PGA Tour 2K23 is shaping up nicely, with more refined controls that help to give players of all skill levels an opportunity to play how they see fit. In the past, the analogue swing hasn’t always given the right kind of control, especially for players like me who know little about the sport, but the 3-Click is perfect at introducing the joys of golf to everyone. The MyCAREER and customisation options feel deeper, allowing you to not only make your golfer look good, but shape their playstyle to exactly how you want to perform on the courses. Finally, Topgolf is a welcome addition, and I can see many fans enjoy the mode with friends as they compete for top scores and bragging rights.”

If you missed the announcement trailer for PGA Tour 2K23, you can watch it here: