PGA Tour 2K23 playable pros roster revealed

2K Games and HB Studios have announced the playable pro roster for PGA Tour 2K23, and there’s some huge names present to control, including the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson and Justin Rose.

Due for release on October 11th (if you grab the Tiger Woods edition), with the standard edition coming on October 14th, the pros available at launch for PGA Tour 2K23 are as follows:

Tiger Woods

Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Lydia Ko

Brooke Henderson

Will Zalatoris

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Jon Rahm

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Interestingly HB Games finishes the list by saying “and more”, adding that more will be announced soon, perhaps, but that “additional pros and celebrity guests will be available post-launch”, with more details “coming soon”.

Michael Jordan (the basketball player) is going to be part of the game, and playable at launch for people who grab any version of PGA Tour 2K23, included in the “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, along with four sleeves of consumable Common golf balls, which provide an optional performance boost”.

The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is available as a pre-order bonus for the Standard Edition through October 13, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. local time, and will be available for purchase post launch. Digital pre-orders: the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack will be delivered via game at launch. Physical pre-orders: pre-order to guarantee access to the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack which will be delivered via code in box to be redeemed in game. The Michael Jordan Bonus Pack is included with the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Woods Edition (digital only).

PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are currently scheduled for release on October 11th, followed by Standard Edition on October 14th, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.