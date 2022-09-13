Pikmin 4 announced for Nintendo Switch, and it’s coming in 2023

Nintendo loves a tease and it seems Pikmin 4 is the latest to get that treatment, as we now know it’s coming… next year.

Introduced by Shigeru Miyamoto, he spent a great deal of the presentation talking about Pikmin Bloom, the mobile game by Niantic that’s basically Pokemon Go, but Pikmin. Then, he announced Pikmin 4 would be coming in 2023. There was a specific comment about “not showing gameplay yet”, but Miyamoto-san did explain that the Switch controls make the game much easier to play.

Pikmin 3 was re-released in 2020 for Switch, and Chris Hyde scored it a 9/10, saying: “Pikmin 3 Deluxe wants everyone to come and experience what it has to offer. It doesn’t matter if you’re a single-player enthusiast or someone looking to sit down with a friend or family member. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a simple story experience or are a completionist. It doesn’t matter if you’re a speedrunner or a casual player. What matters is you enjoy yourself and Pikmin 3 Deluxe knows that. It has difficulty settings, and bags of content allowing you to tailor your experience and enjoy spending time in it’s lovely, charming, beautiful world. Pikmin 3 Deluxe has something for everyone, and that something is a whopping great smile.”.

