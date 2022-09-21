Potion Permit | Where to find Jasmine

So you’re looking for the Jasmine in Potion Permit huh? It might be needed for the very first mission, but it’s actually quite tricky to find. Given that time is at a premium in Potion Permit, the last thing you want to be doing is wandering around for plenty of game hours looking for this elusive plant. Don’t worry, here at God is a Geek we won’t judge you for checking this handy guide, and before you know it you’ll have plenty of Jasmine in Potion Permit.

Potion Permit | Jasmine is in Meadow Range

Once you head into Meadow Range, keep going east until you reach the barricade. Once you hit that pesky pile of rubble, head best to the west but on the upper path this time. Follow this path long enough and you’ll arrive at a clearing with some trees and white flowers. These are the Jasmine, so get your sickle out and start swinging. Before you know it you’ll have plenty of flowers for potion making, and can get back to healing the mayor’s daughter.

If you’re struggling to find the exact location, don’t worry. Check out the image below on the map to show you where you can find the Jasmine you seek.