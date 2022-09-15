Sable is coming to PlayStation 5 this year

Developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury has announced that Sable is coming to PS5 this year, after previously being an Xbox-exclusive when it came to new-consoles.

There are new features being added to the game, as well. A fishing mini game allows you to “take a rest and enjoy the new mini game”, while you can add various fish and insects to your vivarium. There’s an angler mask available to collect, and the PS5 version will have DualSense support which the developer explained will allow you to “ride the dunes as immerse as ever before”.

Sable tells an atmospheric coming-of-age story on a serene alien planet holding a multitude of secrets, at a uniquely decelerated pace. Players take on the role of young Sable, who leaves her home to embark on a journey through a world of ancient monuments, decaying architecture, nomads and spaceship wrecks plunged from the cosmos.

Back in September 2021, Chris White enjoyed the game on Xbox, giving it an 8/10, saying: “Sable is unique in its art style. It doesn’t throw you into a fight. There’re no threats or enemies. Instead, you’re given a blank canvas in which to create your own story. The camera can be awkward at times, and some of the controls are a tad clunky, but I fell deeply in love with the story. As mentioned at the very beginning, you’ll either appreciate what Sable tries to do, or find it dull. I really enjoyed my time exploring the world that Shedworks has created, and I’ll miss my time with Sable and the wonderful characters she met along the way”.

Sable is available now for Xbox consoles and PC, and the PS5 version is coming before the end of the year.