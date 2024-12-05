Raw Fury partnering with Ariano Games to launch Craftlings in 2025

Raw Fury has announced that strategy game Craftlings is coming to PC in 2025, and the publisher has partnered with ARIANO Games to release it.

On top of that, a demo has been released with a “Winter Challenge Map” to “celebrate the holidays and Rawcember, Raw Fury’s month of announcements and activities”, and you can download and play it now.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Craftlings is a throwback to strategy games from the 90s, set in a vibrant fantasy world with diverse biomes. From scorching deserts to the frigid frost, players tending to their cluster of Craftlings must use creativity and ingenuity to see their new settlement thrive and help their Craftlings find a place to call home.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Build and Shape – Put the adventurous Craftlings to work! Shape the world around them by improving their settlement, building frameworks into flourishing hubs. Craft various building types, from farms to barracks, and zoom in to see them come to life in fun, exciting ways.

Gather and Solve – Gather resources crucial for settlement building and find new ways to collect them across several distinct biomes. From finding cacti in the desert to fishing in the frost, resources form the currency of creation in Craftlings and are essential to progress and survival.

Fight Back – Craftlings are pacifists at heart, but also plucky and will always stand their ground and fight against anything if it means protecting their people. Players can arm their Craftlings for battle against all sorts of unusual creatures, from an Octopus to Skeletons and even Dragons.

Relax and Reminisce – The game is a throwback to strategy games from the 90s with a modern-day pixel art style that pays homage to the classics. Coupled with a soothing score, relaxing vibe and comical sound effects, It invites players to feel right at home in its world – whether it's their first time or it reminds them of somewhere they visited once before.

Craftlings is coming to PC.