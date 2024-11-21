Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer announced, demo available

Raw Fury has announced Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, the second instalment in the point and click series from Clifftop Games.

The team describes it as a ” new urban thriller, down and out private eye Kathy Rain will embark on her most dangerous case yet pursuing the notorious serial killer, the Soothsayer”. We’ve got the first bit of info on the game today, with more “coming soon”.

Check out the new announcement trailer, below:

Three years following her investigation in Conwell Springs, Kathy Rain is on a brand new case involving a string of murders that has paralyzed the metropolitan city of Kassidy. Players must help Kathy Rain find clues, gather evidence, connect the dots, and confront the murderer before the hunter becomes hunted… will this case define her career, or cast her as the next victim of the ‘Soothsayer’…?

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Point and click urban thriller: take on the second case with Kathy Rain in an all new adventure that is as hard hitting as emotional. Fit for newcomers and fans of the series alike.

take on the second case with Kathy Rain in an all new adventure that is as hard hitting as emotional. Fit for newcomers and fans of the series alike. Improved graphics: See Kathy Rain as never before with a higher resolution pixel art style that compliments Kathy’s gritty world, alongside modern features such as dynamic lighting and surface reflections.

See Kathy Rain as never before with a higher resolution pixel art style that compliments Kathy’s gritty world, alongside modern features such as dynamic lighting and surface reflections. Stunning Cinematic Sequences: Watch the story unfold with beautiful hand drawn cutscenes and character portraits.

Watch the story unfold with beautiful hand drawn cutscenes and character portraits. Bigger than ever: Play through the longest Clifftop Games title yet with a deep narrative that spans many diverse locations and a wide range of characters.

Play through the longest Clifftop Games title yet with a deep narrative that spans many diverse locations and a wide range of characters. Familiar voices: Arielle Siegel returns as Kathy Rain, alongside other familiar voices in supportive roles!

Arielle Siegel returns as Kathy Rain, alongside other familiar voices in supportive roles! Make a note: Log interesting findings in Kathy’s notebook and refer to them in your investigation. Connect narrative threads for surprising and satisfying outcomes.

Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer is coming to PC via Steam, and you can play the demo now.