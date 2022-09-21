Ted Lasso is officially coming to EA Sports FIFA 23

Although we reported yesterday that there was a strong possibility Ted Lasso might be coming to FIFA 23, it has now officially been revealed. Fans of the show and fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond will be able to take control across multiple game modes including Career Mode, Kick Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

The character of Ted Lasso will be available to manage AFC Richmond in Career Mode, or if players wish, they can choose him for any club of their choosing. Players will also be able to create themselves to take charge of Richmond FC, or select a real-world manager to do the job as well. The option to create yourself as a player and play alongside Jamie Tartt, Roy Kent and Sam Obisanya will also be available.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” said Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis, the actor behind Ted Lasso. “As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

Much like Wrexham last year, AFC Richmond will be a part of the ‘Rest of the World’ league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. The iconic stadium at Nelson Road will also feature in FIFA 23, along with the team’s Crystal Palace-inspired kit. Other related content in FUT and Pro Clubs will unlock through completing objectives and challenges, all said to be attainable to every player from launch.

“In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe,” said David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA. “We’re thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23.”

“It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f*** it, totally worth it,” said Emmy Award-winner Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent. “I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”