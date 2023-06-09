EA has lifted the lid on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season, the best players from across all leagues and nationalities, and we’ve got the full list for you to peruse.

The developer says that the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team of the Season (FIFA 23 TOTS) release means that award winner items will be in select packs in game, and these rare awards will feature “on a unique TOTS Award Winner shell, with the same stats and action shot as their original TOTS item and be in packs at the same time”.

EA says that “Only Ultimate TOTS players are able to receive a TOTS Award Winner item. TOTS Award Winner items will be available in select store packs and engagement packs only during Ultimate TOTS week, ending June 16, 6pm BST”.

Here’s the list, with the first eight players having the special new purple cards, which are related to players who won individual awards (player of the season in their league, etc). While EA didn’t name them for us, we’re calling them “Award Winner” TOTS cards, and they’re the eight players in bold, below.

Bellingham, Jude (Dortmund) Nkunku, Christopher (RB Leipzig) Osimhen, Victor (Napoli) Benzema, Karim (Real Madrid) Clauss, Jonathan (Marseille) Rafael Leão (AC Milan) De Bruyne, Kevin (Manchester City) de Ligt, Matthijs (Bayern Munich) Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid) Fofana, Seko (RC Lens) Frimpong, Jeremie (Bayer Leverkusen) Éder Militão (Real Madrid) Pedri (Barcelona) Griezmann, Antoine (Athletico Madrid) Haaland, Erling (Manchester City) Hernández, Theo (AC Milan) Kvaratskhelia, Khvicha (Napoli) Lewandowski, Robert (Barcelona) Mbappé, Kylian (PSG) Messi, Lionel (PSG) Rashford, Marcus (Manchester United) Salah, Mohamed (Liverpool) Saliba, William (Arsenal) ter Stegen, Marc-André (Barcelona) Musiala Jamal (Bayern Munich)

As you can see from the list, there’s a major lack of Manchester City players, which is especially given odd when, at the time of writing, they’re on the cusp of winning the treble (Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup), which would be the first time it’s been done by an English team since Manchester United in 1998-99 season.

On the other hand, there seems a lot of Real Madrid players, and given how well Arsenal have played all season, a lack of players from them as well.

FIFA 23 is available now on all formats.