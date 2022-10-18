DayZ is getting its biggest update of 2022

Developer Bohemia Interactive has announced details of the biggest DayZ of the year so far, adding new weapons, reworked locations, and more.

DayZ update 1.19, entitled “Secrets of Livonia”, is packed with new and enhanced features. As well as the new weapons and reworked locations, the developer says it’s adding “a new vehicle and, most importantly, a secret underground complex located on the Livonia map”. Bohemia says that “those who enjoy driving through an apocalypse will also appreciate the update’s new vehicle simulations, which now provide a far smoother driving experience. And what better way to test those improvements than with a new and drivable military car?”.

Livonia in the spotlight

Livonia received plenty of attention in this update. The DLC map is available on PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation. The map features 163km2 of Polish-speaking land, and now offers many new locations and points of interest that complement the overgrown ruins and thriving wildlife which typically characterize it. Sawmills, villages, quarries, summer camps, hunting cabins, improvised camps, amusement parks, and large deforested areas are spread throughout the map now. Best of all is an abandoned, underground military bunker, which requires special items to enter. Once inside, players must navigate darkened corridors while working together in order to explore the entire bunker.

An end to flying cars and Humvees

Update 1.19 also introduces new and reworked vehicle simulations, which have fixed former issues like flying cars, and now offer a far more authentic driving experience. You can use the hand brake in your car now, carry spare wheels in special slots, and even honk at other players. To celebrate the improvements, the M1025 has been added – a drivable military vehicle that the community has been requesting for quite some time.

New guns and navigation items

Update 1.19 offers plenty of new items and gadgets that can be used in the wasteland. First and foremost, it expands the arsenal of civilian weaponry. Take the SSG 82, for example, which is a brand new sniper rifle. There’s also the BK-18 – a break action, single-shot shotgun. And if you’re the type who tends to get lost while exploring, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on the new GPS receiver. It works seamlessly with the in-game map and makes navigating the terrain far more immersive and a whole lot easier.

DayZ 1.19 feature list

Livonia map improvements

Added unique areas

Underground Bunker

New special location in Livonia

Vehicle simulation + new vehicle M1025

Navigation improvements and GPS receiver

SSG 82 sniper rifle, BK-18 shotgun

Bleeding indicators

Bleeding is now shown in the form of blood dripping on the screen

New dynamic events

Police situations and military convoys now spawn around the map

Player controller changes

Solves many exploits and offers more natural feeling movement

DayZ is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.