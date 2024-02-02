Vigor Chronicles: Isolation update released today

Bohemia Interactive has announced the latest chapter for its free-to-play shooter Vigor is out today, adding a new map, weapon, and more.

The Vigor Chronicles: Isolation update focuses on “a Battle Pass filled with winter elements and snow camo cosmetics”, says the developer, adding: “It also introduces the smoke grenade consumable – something that the community has been requesting for a long time”.

Check out the new trailer, below, as well as the rest of the details on the update and the key features from the latest press release.

The weapons this time, another much requested item, is the M14 file which makes its long-awaited debut in the Vigor roster of weapons. Last but certainly not least, a new map introduces itself into the frey – say hello to Eikevjen which arrives as a brand new Shootout map. The thing that will make Eikevjen stand out is definitely the hay maze at the center of the map which is bound to provide lots of close combat thrills.

Marketing Specialist, Antonis Dimosthenous explained: “We wanted to kick off 2024 with a military season. And having a winter theme would fit regarding timing. So we decided to do a winter soldier themed update. Have a lot of snow camos to promote more stealthy and sneaky gameplay especially in winter maps! We’re also really excited to introduce the smoke grenade this update, as its something that our community has been asking for a long time. We’re also very excited to introduce our new map, Eikevjen. It’s got its own hay maze and sewage system which is bound to provide lots of close combat excitement to our players”.

Here’s the key features for the free update:

Battle Pass Chronicles: Isolation

Experience the new Eikevjen map in Shootout mode

Take on the Outlands with the new M14 Assault Rifle

Use Smoke Grenades for a tactical advantage

Gain an edge over your enemies with the improved melee combat system

Master the new Viper V4 knife

Destroy the Barred House barricades with your weapons or explosives

Crate reward system reworked

New Premium Pack: Ghost of The North has arrived

Vigor is out now and free-to-play.