Dead Cells boss rush mode is coming via free update

Dead Cells really is the game that keeps on giving, and with another free update, it’s getting a boss rush mode.



Starting today, it’s out on PC, with consoles getting the update at a later date. As it suggests, this mode will mean you get to face bosses one after another in “progressively more difficult stages. When Boss Rush is added to their platform of choice, players will be able to enter a brand-new area to face off against either three or five different bosses back-to-back-to-back”.

Bosses will be randomly selected from three different tiers, increasing in difficulty from the first to the third. In stages with three bosses, players will face one boss from each tier. Stages with five bosses will pit players against two ‘tier one’ bosses, two ‘tier two’ bosses, and then one ‘tier three’ boss. As if that wasn’t challenging enough, modifiers have also been introduced. Variety is the spice of life, and in this case, can be the end of yours. Modifiers give bosses all kinds of neat power-ups, like extra limbs, healing powers, and buddies who also want to kill you…

There’s also a VLOG that talks about the boss rush mode for Dead Cells in more detail, which you can view below.

It’s important to note that players will only encounter bosses who they’ve already met. New players won’t be forced to contend with end-game bosses. Phew. Naturally, there are some pretty sweet rewards for going through this punishment. Depending on which stage is beaten, the difficulty it’s beaten on, and whether or not any damage was taken, players will get some pretty impressive swag. A new weapon, skill and mutation await the victor, as well as 6 snazzy skins and a customizable statue. The team is also adding new legendary affixes to expand on the huge line-up introduced in the last update. A katana that lets players channel their inner warrior and deflect bullets is one of the tamer unlockables here, but if you’re really looking to spice up your gameplay, try unlocking Pollo Power: Miracle of Life. This ability gives players eggs that hatch into enemy-slaying chicks. What more could you ask for?

Dead Cells is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and iOS/Android.