Level up fast in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs using Volta glitch

If you’re a fan of Pro Clubs in FIFA 23, then you’ll be wanting to know how to level up as quickly as possible. And whilst the normal way of simply playing games of Pro Clubs, and getting high ratings, is still a perfectly valid way of doing so, there’s also a glitch you can exploit to rack up those levels much faster.

The glitch itself actually uses the Volta Football mode, which is tied to Pro Clubs for the first time in FIFA 23. So you’ll want to make sure you set yourself up with a Volta Avatar before beginning this glitch

How to level up fast in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs

The first thing you’ll want to do after setting up a Volta Avatar is head into the Volta Football main menu. From there it’s actually quite simple. You’ll want to straight away click on “Play Volta Squads”. This will start a search for random teammates to being a game of online Volta Football.

It shouldn’t take long to find some teammates, as plenty of people will be using this glitch. So your team should appear quite quickly, and the game should begin searching for opponents.

Once you see the stadium and the commentary kick in, you’re going to want to press a button to vote to skip through the intros as quickly as possible, just to shorten down the process.

Then, once the game has kicked off – keep an eye out in case this is your responsibility – and once the ball is moving, open up the menu and select “End Match” and then “Yes” to confirm.

This will end your match, and eventually return you to Volta menu. You can then click on “Play Volta Squads” again and repeat the process as many times as you like. This will mean you level up very fast in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs

When you’ve done this a bunch of times, you can back out of Volta, in fact we recommend backing out all the way to the main menu of FIFA 23. Then go into Pro Clubs, and you will see that your Pro player has gained a bunch of free XP, and likely a few levels and Skill Points to boot. Feel free to use those Skill Points and then get back to utilising the Volta glitch for more free XP.

If you want to see a quick video on how it works then check out the below to see how to level up fast in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs:

FIFA 23 is out now PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.