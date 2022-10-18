October EA Play Sports Game rewards announced

EA has revealed the October rewards that EA Play members can redeem across their current sports game catalogue. Fans of FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, NHL 23, and GRID Legends will all be receiving rewards in October to redeem.

Below is the full list of EA Play October rewards by title:

FIFA 23

FUT Hero Joe Cole Tifo Set (Now – October 31) – This reward for FIFA Ultimate Team is a tifo of English footballer Joe Cole, displayable within the player’s stadium.

– This reward for FIFA Ultimate Team is a tifo of English footballer Joe Cole, displayable within the player’s stadium. FUT EA (Re)Play: Vol. 1 Stadium Set (Now – October 31) – Members are getting more ways to customize their club with this member-exclusive set, featuring a retro Kit, Crest, Stadium Theme and Tifo.

– Members are getting more ways to customize their club with this member-exclusive set, featuring a retro Kit, Crest, Stadium Theme and Tifo. FUT Season 1 XP Boost (Now – November 11) – Kick-off the first season of FIFA Ultimate Team by getting to level 30 rewards faster.

– Kick-off the first season of FIFA Ultimate Team by getting to level 30 rewards faster. VOLTA Juventus Apparel and COINS (Now – November 11) – Members can show off in VOLTA FOOTBALL with 175,000 VOLTA COINS and the Juventus Apparel.

– Members can show off in VOLTA FOOTBALL with 175,000 VOLTA COINS and the Juventus Apparel. Pro Clubs Crossover Vanity Item (Now – November 11) – Members can bring more personality to the pitch earning a shareable item upon entering Pro Clubs.

Madden NFL 23

MUT EA Play October Pack (Now – October 31) – Open this month’s pack to find new players to upgrade your Madden Ultimate Team.

– Open this month’s pack to find new players to upgrade your Madden Ultimate Team. The Yard EA Play October Vanity Set (Now – October 31) – Bring more style to The Yard with this set, featuring an EA Play Backplate, Most Feared Mouthpiece and Most Feared Visor.

EA Play October Event (Now – October 30) – Race to the Moon Talker Logo to compete in this month’s EA Play-exclusive event.

NHL 23

World of Chel Vampire Set (Now – October 31) – This month’s World of Chel bag contains a full vampire-themed Vanity Set, including glove, skates, helmet and more.

So be sure to log in to your favourite sports title and redeem these EA Play rewards from today. For more information on EA Play, you can click here.