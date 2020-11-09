EA Play will be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from November 10

EA has today announced that everyone will an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership will be able to take advantage of EA Play from November 10. It won’t cost members an additional fee, and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. EA Play gives members access to over 60 EA games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, 10-hour trials for new games, in-game challenges, and more.

From December 15, EA Play will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC on Windows 10 via the Xbox app and the EA Desktop app, currently in beta. Also starting tomorrow, EA’s partnership with Microsoft is extending to allow members the chance to play seven EA games in the cloud gaming beta, including Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, The Sims 4, and Mass Effect Andromeda.