Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability in the game

Overwatch 2 features a much larger roster of Heroes than ever before, with each one bringing something special to the table. Whether you’re playing as a Tank, Damage, or Support-based Hero, we’ve put together every Hero ability in Overwatch 2, including updated changers to the likes of Bastion and Doomfist, along with new Heroes Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn. When looking through every Hero ability in Overwatch 2, you can see what skills are going to benefit your playstyle, and how each one complements other characters, so it gives you an idea of certain Hero combinations that will work during matches. Hopefully it can be of some help as you try and become a hero in your own right.
Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: The ‘Tank’ Class
D.Va
Weapons & Ultimate
- Fusion Cannons – an automatic short-range weapon that spreads the shot when fired.
- Light Gun – automatic weapon, used when not in mech.
- Self-Destruct (Ultimate) – eject and overload your mech so that it explodes after a few seconds.
- Call Mech (Ultimate) – calls a new mech if your fighting without one.
Abilities
- Boosters – fly in the direction you’re facing.
- Defense Matrix – blocks any projectiles in front of you.
- Micro Missiles – fires a plethora of rockets that explode on impact.
Passive
- Eject – leave mech once it has been destroyed.
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Doomfist
Weapons & Ultimate
- Hand Cannon – short-range weapon with spread that reloads automatically.
- Meteor Strike (Ultimate) – leaps into the air and fires into the target area of your choosing.
Abilities
- Seismic Slam – leaps and smashes into the ground.
- Power Block – blocks any frontal attacks, and when blocking from heavy damage, the Rocket Punch is empowered.
- Rocket Punch – hold to charge to launch enemies forward, with damage increasing if an enemy hits a wall.
Passive
- The Best Defense – dealing damage with abilities creates temporary personal health.
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Junker Queen
Weapons & Ultimate
- Scattergun – pump action shotgun.
- Rampage (Ultimate) – charges forward and wounds enemies, dealing damage over time and prevents them from being healed.
Abilities
- Jagged Blade – can throw a blade and pull back any impaled enemies. When passive, it’ll wound enemies it hits from a quick melee or throw, dealing damage over time.
- Commanding Shout – gives temporary health and movement speed to yourself and allies.
- Carnage – wounds all enemies in front of you, dealing damage over time.
Passive
- Adrenaline Rush – heals damage over time that was dealt by wounds.
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Orisa
Weapons & Ultimate
- Augmented Fusion Driver – an automatic heat-based weapon that deals more damage over time.
- Terra Surge (Ultimate) – sweeps in enemies and anchors them down, gaining the effects of Fortify and charges up a surge of damage. You can unleash the surge early with the right trigger.
Abilities
- Energy Javelin – throws a javelin at an enemy that stuns and knocks them back. It is more effective if an enemy hits a wall.
- Fortify – provides temporary health, reduces all damage taken, and makes Orisa unstoppable. While active, heat generated by your weapon is reduced.
- Javelin Spin – spins javelin and destroys projectiles, as well as blocking melee attacks, pushing enemies, and increasing forward speed.
Passive
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: Reinhardt
Weapons & Ultimate
- Rocket Hammer – a devastating melee weapon.
- Earthshatter (Ultimate) – knocks down all enemies in front of you.
Abilities
- Charge – charges forward and smashed all enemies in your way into a wall.
- Fire Strike – launches a fiery projectile.
- Barrier Shield – Places an energy barrier in front of you.
Passive
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Roadhog
Weapons & Ultimate
- Scrap Gun – can be used as a short-range spread weapon and a medium-range spread weapon depending on which trigger you use.
- Whole Hog (Ultimate) – damages and knocks back enemies in front of you.
Abilities
- Chain Hook – drags a targeted enemy in front of you.
- Take a Breather – heals yourself and reduces damage taken over a short time.
Passive
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Sigma
Weapons & Ultimate
- Hyperspheres – launches two charges that implode after a short duration to deal damage to the area fired at.
- Gravity Flux (Ultimate) – manipulates gravity to lift enemies into the air and slam them back down.
Abilities
- Kinetic Grasp – absorbs projectiles in front of you and converts them into shields.
- Accretion – gathers a mass of debris and throws it at an enemy to knock them down.
- Experimental Barrier – hold to propel a floating barrier, and release to stop. You can press again to recall the barrier.
Passive
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Winston
Weapons & Ultimate
- Tesla Cannon – an electric frontal-cone weapon that when charged will release focused energy when fired.
- Primal Rage (Ultimate) – gains immense health when used, but will restrict Winston to leaping and punching enemies.
Abilities
- Jump Pack – leaps forward into the air, damaging enemies if landed upon.
- Barrier Projector – deploys a protective energy dome.
Passive
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Wrecking Ball
Weapons & Ultimate
- Quad Cannons – an automatic assault weapon.
- Minefield (Ultimate) – deploys a massive field of proximity mines.
Abilities
- Grappling Claw – launches a grappling claw that lets you rapidly swing around an area, enabling high speed collisions to damage and knockback enemies.
- Roll – transforms Wrecking Ball into a ball that increases maximum movement speed.
- Piledriver – slams into the ground below to damage and launch enemies upward.
- Adaptive Shield – creates temporary personal extra health, with the amount increasing the more enemies nearby.
Passive
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Zarya
Weapons & Ultimate
- Particle Cannon – can act as either a short-range linear beam weapon or an energy grenade launcher depending on which trigger you use.
- Gravitation Surge (Ultimate) – launches a gravity well that pulls enemies towards it.
Abilities
- Particle Barrier – creates a damage barrier around you.
- Projected Barrier – creates a damage barrier around an ally.
Passive
- Energy – damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage.
- Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.
Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: The ‘Damage’ Class
Ashe
Weapons & Ultimate
- The Viper – a semi-automatic rifle. If the left trigger is held, you can zoom in that increases damage and accuracy, but slows the rate of fire.
- B.O.B. (Ultimate) – Deploys Ashe’s robot friend, Bob, who charges forward knocking enemies into the air, then attacks with his arm cannon.
Abilities
- Coach Gun – Blasts enemies in front and knocks Ashe backwards.
- Dynamite – throws an explosive that detonates after a short delay, or explodes if shot immediately.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Bastion
Weapons & Ultimate
- Configuration: Assault – a slow-moving tank with a powerful rotary cannon.
- Configuration: Recon – mobile, with a lightweight and highly accurate weapon.
- Configuration: Artillery (Ultimate) – becomes immobile and fires up to three powerful artillery shells.
Abilities
- A-36 Tactical Grenade – fires a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it hits an enemy or the ground.
- Reconfigure – switches between weapon configurations.
Passive
- Ironclad – reduces damage taken while transformed.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Cassidy
Weapons & Ultimate
- Peacekeeper – Cassidy’s highly powered an accurate revolver which can also fire any remaining rounds wildly if pressing the left trigger.
- Deadeye (Ultimate) – face off against your enemies by locking on (Y/Triangle), then firing.
Abilities
- Combat Roll – rolls in the direction you’re moving and reloads.
- Magnetic Grenade – throws a short-range grenade that homes in on nearby enemies, dealing additional damage if it sticks to them.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Echo
Weapons & Ultimate
- Tri-Shot – fires three shots at once in a triangular pattern.
- Duplicate (Ultimate) – becomes a copy of the targeted enemy hero, but cannot swap heroes for the duration.
Abilities
- Sticky Bombs – Fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.
- Flight – flies forward quickly, with a brief window for free-flying.
- Focusing Beam – channels a beam for a few seconds and deals very high damage to targets under half health.
Passive
- Glide – holding jump allows Echo to glide when falling.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Genji
Weapons & Ultimate
- Shuriken – can throw an accurate burst of three projectiles or a fan of three in an arc depending on which trigger you press.
- Dragonblade (Ultimate) – unsheathes a deadly melee weapon.
Abilities
- Deflect – can deflect incoming projectiles towards the direction you are aiming, as well as blocking enemy attacks.
- Swift Strike – rapidly dashes forward and inflicts damage on enemies. Any eliminations will reset the cooldown.
Passive
- Cyber-Agility – climbs on walls and double jumps.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Hanzo
Weapons & Ultimate
- Storm Bow – hold to charge, then release to launch a flurry of arrows further.
- Dragonstrike (Ultimate) – launches a deadly Dragon Spirit that devastates enemies it passes through.
Abilities
- Storm Arrows – the next five arrows fire instantly at a reduced damage.
- Sonic Arrow – reveals enemies for a short time on impact.
- Lunch – allows Hanzo to double jump.
Passive
- Wall Climb – jumps at walls to climb up them.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Junkrat
Weapons & Ultimate
- Frag Launcher – a weapon that fires bouncing projectile explosives.
- Rip-Tire (Ultimate) – drives and detonates an explosive tire.
Abilities
- Concussion Mine – throws a knockback mine which can then be detonated.
- Steel Trap – places a crippling trap on the ground.
Passive
- Total Mayhem – deals no damage to Junkrat with explosives, and drops bombs on death.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Mei
Weapons & Ultimate
- Endothermic Blaster – either a short-range spray weapon that slows enemies or a long-range icicle launcher depending on what trigger you press.
- Blizzard (Ultimate) – launches a weather control drone that freezes enemies in a wide area.
Abilities
- Cryo-Freeze – renders Mei invulnerable as well as heals her.
- Ice Wall – creates a wall of ice in front of you.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Pharah
Weapons & Ultimate
- Rocket Launcher – a long-range explosive projectile weapon.
- Barrage (Ultimate) – launches a continuous volley of mini-rockets.
Abilities
- Jump Set – flies rapidly upwards.
- Concussive Blast – launches an explosive blast to knock back enemies.
Passive
- Hover Jets – holding in jump will allow Pharah to hover.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: Reaper
Weapons & Ultimate
- Hellfire Shotguns – a short-range spread weapon.
- Death Blossom (Ultimate) – damages all nearby enemies.
Abilities
- Shadow Step – teleports to a targeted location.
- Wraith Form – moves faster and becomes invulnerable when active, however, you cannot shoot.
Passive
- The Reaping – dealing damage heals you.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Sojourn
Weapons & Ultimate
- Railgun – either a rapidly firing projectile weapon that generates energy on hit, or a high impact single shot that consumes stored energy depending on which trigger you press.
- Overclock (Ultimate) – railgun energy that auto-charges for a short duration with charged shots that pierce enemies.
Abilities
- Power Slide – ground slides that can cancel into a high jump.
- Disruptor Shot – launches an energy burst that snares and deals damage to enemies within it.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Soldier: 76
Weapons & Ultimate
- Heavy Pulse Rifle – an automatic assault weapon.
- Tactical Visor (Ultimate) – automatically aims your weapon at targets in view.
Abilities
- Sprint – runs faster when in use.
- Biotic Field – deploys a field that heals you and your allies.
- Helix Rockets – launches a volley of explosive rockets.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Sombra
Weapons & Ultimate
- Machine Pistol – a short-range automatic weapon.
- EMP (Ultimate) – deals damage equal to 40% of all nearby enemies’ health, hacking them and destroying barriers around you.
Abilities
- Translocator – throws a beacon that can teleport Sombra if pressed again. Can also be removed by pressing the left analogue stick.
- Stealth – turns Sombra invisible and allows her to move quickly when active.
- Hack – Hacks enemies to stop them from using abilities for a brief period, and can be seen through walls. Hacked health packs spawn quicker but can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage will interrupt the hack attempt.
Passive
- Opportunist – you can detect critically injured enemies through walls, and can deal 40% more damage to hacked enemies.
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Symmetra
Weapons & Ultimate
- Photon Projector – either a short-range beam weapon with increasing damage, or an explosive orb depending on which trigger is pressed.
- Photon Barrier (Ultimate) – deploys a massive energy barrier.
Abilities
- Sentry Turret – deploys a small turret that damages and slows down enemies.
- Teleporter – creates two temporary teleporters that enable instant travel between them.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Torbjörn
Weapons & Ultimate
- Rivet Gun – either a slow firing, long-ranged weapon or an inaccurate but powerful short-range weapon depending on which trigger button is pressed.
- Forge Hammer – can be swung to repair your turret or to damage an enemy.
- Molten Core (Ultimate) – creates a pool of molten slag that damages enemies, and deals additional damage to armour.
Abilities
- Deploy Turret – deploys a self-building turret.
- Overload – gains additional extra health as well as improved attack, movement, and reload speed.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Tracer
Weapons & Ultimate
- Pulse Pistols – a short-range automatic set of pistols.
- Pulse Bomb (Ultimate) – throws out a powerful sticky explosive.
Abilities
- Blink – teleports Tracer in the direction you’re moving.
- Recall – can travel back in time to your previous location and health.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Widowmaker
Weapons & Ultimate
- Widow’s Kiss – an automatic assault weapon that can be zoomed in with the left trigger to shoot at long-range.
- Infra-Sight (Ultimate) – provides your entire team with a view of all enemies on the map.
Abilities
- Grappling Hook – launches a hook that pulls you towards a ledge.
- Venom Mine – launches a poison trap.
Passive
- Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.
Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: The ‘Support’ Class
Ana
Weapons & Ultimate
- Biotic Rifle – a long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies that can be zoomed in by holding in the left trigger.
- Nano Boost (Ultimate) – increases an ally’s damage, while reducing damage taken.
Abilities
- Sleep Dart – fires a dart that puts enemies to sleep.
- Biotic Grenade – throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and preventing healing on enemies.
Passive
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Baptiste
Weapons & Ultimate
- Biotic Launcher – either a three-round burst gun, or can lob a healing projectile that heals all allies near impact.
- Amplification Matrix (Ultimate) – projects a matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of allied projectiles.
Abilities
- Regenerative Burst – heals yourself and allies instantly when activated, with additional healing over time. Instant heal is doubled for targets less than half health.
- Immortality Field – Baptiste tosses a device that prevents allies from dying, but it can be destroyed.
Passive
- Exo Boosts – hold crouch to jump higher.
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Brigitte
Weapons & Ultimate
- Rocket Flail – a melee weapon with extended range.
- Rally (Ultimate) – moves faster and provides extra health to nearby allies.
Abilities
- Repair Pack – heals an ally for a short time.
- Whip Shot – launches your flail forward and knocks an enemy away from you.
- Barrier Shield – deploys a frontal energy barrier.
- Shield Bash – when Barrier Shield is deployed, it allows you to dash forward to knock back an enemy.
Passive
- Inspire – dealing damage to enemies heals nearby allies.
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: Kiriko
Weapons & Ultimate
- Healing Ofuda – channels a burst of healing talismans that can seek targeted allies.
- Kunai – throws a projectile that deals increased damage.
- Kitsune Rush (Ultimate) – summons a fox spirit that rushes forward, accelerating the movement, attack speed, and cooldowns of allies that follow its path.
Abilities
- Swift Step – teleports directly to an ally.
- Projection Suzu – throws a projective charm to make allies become briefly invulnerable and cleansed of most negative effects.
Passive
- Wall Climb – jump at walls to climb up them.
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Lúcio
Weapons & Ultimate
- Sonic Amplifier – a sonic projectile launcher.
- Sound Barrier (Ultimate) – creates temporary extra health for nearby allies.
Abilities
- Crossfade – switches between two songs that heal boosts nearby allies and makes nearby allies move faster.
- Amp It Up – increases the effectiveness of your current song.
- Soundwave – creates a short-range blast wave to knock enemies away from you.
Passive
- Wall Ride – jump on a wall to ride along it.
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Mercy
Weapons & Ultimate
- Caduceus Staff – can either be held to heal an ally or increase an ally’s damage output depending on the trigger pressed.
- Caduceus Blaster – an automatic weapon.
- Valkyrie (Ultimate) – gains the ability to fly, enhancing abilities as well.
Abilities
- Guardian Angel – flies towards an ally, and when in flight, jump launches you forward and crouch launches you upward.
- Resurrect – revives a dead teammate.
- Angelic Descent – falls very slowly.
Passive
- Regeneration – Role: Support passive is greatly increased.
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Moira
Weapons & Ultimate
- Biotic Grasp – can either be held to heal all allies in front of you but consumes biotic energy, or acts as a long-range beam weapon where damage dealt heals you and replenishes biotic energy.
- Coalescence (Ultimate) – fires a beam that heals allies and damages enemies.
Abilities
- Biotic Orb – launches a biotic sphere that either heals nearby allies or damages nearby enemies.
- Fade – makes Moira disappear, move faster, and turn invulnerable, but can’t shoot when active.
Passive
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
Zenyatta
Weapons & Ultimate
- Orb Of Destruction – an energy projectile weapon that can be charged to release more projectiles.
- Transcendence (Ultimate) – Zenyatta becomes invulnerable, moves faster, and heals nearby allies.
Abilities
- Orb Of Discord – launches an orb that increases damage an enemy takes.
- Orb Of Harmony – heals an ally when launched at them.
Passive
- Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.
- Snap Kick – quick melee damage is increased by 50%, and its knockback is significantly increased.