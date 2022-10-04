Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability in the game

Overwatch 2 features a much larger roster of Heroes than ever before, with each one bringing something special to the table. Whether you’re playing as a Tank, Damage, or Support-based Hero, we’ve put together every Hero ability in Overwatch 2, including updated changers to the likes of Bastion and Doomfist, along with new Heroes Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn. When looking through every Hero ability in Overwatch 2, you can see what skills are going to benefit your playstyle, and how each one complements other characters, so it gives you an idea of certain Hero combinations that will work during matches. Hopefully it can be of some help as you try and become a hero in your own right.

Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: The ‘Tank’ Class

D.Va

Weapons & Ultimate

Fusion Cannons – an automatic short-range weapon that spreads the shot when fired.

Light Gun – automatic weapon, used when not in mech.

Self-Destruct (Ultimate) – eject and overload your mech so that it explodes after a few seconds.

Call Mech (Ultimate) – calls a new mech if your fighting without one.

Abilities

Boosters – fly in the direction you’re facing.

Defense Matrix – blocks any projectiles in front of you.

Micro Missiles – fires a plethora of rockets that explode on impact.

Passive

Eject – leave mech once it has been destroyed.

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Doomfist

Weapons & Ultimate

Hand Cannon – short-range weapon with spread that reloads automatically.

Meteor Strike (Ultimate) – leaps into the air and fires into the target area of your choosing.

Abilities

Seismic Slam – leaps and smashes into the ground.

Power Block – blocks any frontal attacks, and when blocking from heavy damage, the Rocket Punch is empowered.

Rocket Punch – hold to charge to launch enemies forward, with damage increasing if an enemy hits a wall.

Passive

The Best Defense – dealing damage with abilities creates temporary personal health.

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Junker Queen

Weapons & Ultimate

Scattergun – pump action shotgun.

Rampage (Ultimate) – charges forward and wounds enemies, dealing damage over time and prevents them from being healed.

Abilities

Jagged Blade – can throw a blade and pull back any impaled enemies. When passive, it’ll wound enemies it hits from a quick melee or throw, dealing damage over time.

Commanding Shout – gives temporary health and movement speed to yourself and allies.

Carnage – wounds all enemies in front of you, dealing damage over time.

Passive

Adrenaline Rush – heals damage over time that was dealt by wounds.

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Orisa

Weapons & Ultimate

Augmented Fusion Driver – an automatic heat-based weapon that deals more damage over time.

Terra Surge (Ultimate) – sweeps in enemies and anchors them down, gaining the effects of Fortify and charges up a surge of damage. You can unleash the surge early with the right trigger.

Abilities

Energy Javelin – throws a javelin at an enemy that stuns and knocks them back. It is more effective if an enemy hits a wall.

Fortify – provides temporary health, reduces all damage taken, and makes Orisa unstoppable. While active, heat generated by your weapon is reduced.

Javelin Spin – spins javelin and destroys projectiles, as well as blocking melee attacks, pushing enemies, and increasing forward speed.

Passive

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: Reinhardt

Weapons & Ultimate

Rocket Hammer – a devastating melee weapon.

Earthshatter (Ultimate) – knocks down all enemies in front of you.

Abilities

Charge – charges forward and smashed all enemies in your way into a wall.

Fire Strike – launches a fiery projectile.

Barrier Shield – Places an energy barrier in front of you.

Passive

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Roadhog

Weapons & Ultimate

Scrap Gun – can be used as a short-range spread weapon and a medium-range spread weapon depending on which trigger you use.

Whole Hog (Ultimate) – damages and knocks back enemies in front of you.

Abilities

Chain Hook – drags a targeted enemy in front of you.

Take a Breather – heals yourself and reduces damage taken over a short time.

Passive

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Sigma

Weapons & Ultimate

Hyperspheres – launches two charges that implode after a short duration to deal damage to the area fired at.

Gravity Flux (Ultimate) – manipulates gravity to lift enemies into the air and slam them back down.

Abilities

Kinetic Grasp – absorbs projectiles in front of you and converts them into shields.

Accretion – gathers a mass of debris and throws it at an enemy to knock them down.

Experimental Barrier – hold to propel a floating barrier, and release to stop. You can press again to recall the barrier.

Passive

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Winston

Weapons & Ultimate

Tesla Cannon – an electric frontal-cone weapon that when charged will release focused energy when fired.

Primal Rage (Ultimate) – gains immense health when used, but will restrict Winston to leaping and punching enemies.

Abilities

Jump Pack – leaps forward into the air, damaging enemies if landed upon.

Barrier Projector – deploys a protective energy dome.

Passive

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Wrecking Ball

Weapons & Ultimate

Quad Cannons – an automatic assault weapon.

Minefield (Ultimate) – deploys a massive field of proximity mines.

Abilities

Grappling Claw – launches a grappling claw that lets you rapidly swing around an area, enabling high speed collisions to damage and knockback enemies.

Roll – transforms Wrecking Ball into a ball that increases maximum movement speed.

Piledriver – slams into the ground below to damage and launch enemies upward.

Adaptive Shield – creates temporary personal extra health, with the amount increasing the more enemies nearby.

Passive

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Zarya

Weapons & Ultimate

Particle Cannon – can act as either a short-range linear beam weapon or an energy grenade launcher depending on which trigger you use.

Gravitation Surge (Ultimate) – launches a gravity well that pulls enemies towards it.

Abilities

Particle Barrier – creates a damage barrier around you.

Projected Barrier – creates a damage barrier around an ally.

Passive

Energy – damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage.

Role: Tank – knockback is reduced, and less ultimate is generated by healing and damage received.

Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: The ‘Damage’ Class

Ashe

Weapons & Ultimate

The Viper – a semi-automatic rifle. If the left trigger is held, you can zoom in that increases damage and accuracy, but slows the rate of fire.

B.O.B. (Ultimate) – Deploys Ashe’s robot friend, Bob, who charges forward knocking enemies into the air, then attacks with his arm cannon.

Abilities

Coach Gun – Blasts enemies in front and knocks Ashe backwards.

Dynamite – throws an explosive that detonates after a short delay, or explodes if shot immediately.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Bastion

Weapons & Ultimate

Configuration: Assault – a slow-moving tank with a powerful rotary cannon.

Configuration: Recon – mobile, with a lightweight and highly accurate weapon.

Configuration: Artillery (Ultimate) – becomes immobile and fires up to three powerful artillery shells.

Abilities

A-36 Tactical Grenade – fires a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it hits an enemy or the ground.

Reconfigure – switches between weapon configurations.

Passive

Ironclad – reduces damage taken while transformed.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Cassidy

Weapons & Ultimate

Peacekeeper – Cassidy’s highly powered an accurate revolver which can also fire any remaining rounds wildly if pressing the left trigger.

Deadeye (Ultimate) – face off against your enemies by locking on (Y/Triangle), then firing.

Abilities

Combat Roll – rolls in the direction you’re moving and reloads.

Magnetic Grenade – throws a short-range grenade that homes in on nearby enemies, dealing additional damage if it sticks to them.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Echo

Weapons & Ultimate

Tri-Shot – fires three shots at once in a triangular pattern.

Duplicate (Ultimate) – becomes a copy of the targeted enemy hero, but cannot swap heroes for the duration.

Abilities

Sticky Bombs – Fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.

Flight – flies forward quickly, with a brief window for free-flying.

Focusing Beam – channels a beam for a few seconds and deals very high damage to targets under half health.

Passive

Glide – holding jump allows Echo to glide when falling.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Genji

Weapons & Ultimate

Shuriken – can throw an accurate burst of three projectiles or a fan of three in an arc depending on which trigger you press.

Dragonblade (Ultimate) – unsheathes a deadly melee weapon.

Abilities

Deflect – can deflect incoming projectiles towards the direction you are aiming, as well as blocking enemy attacks.

Swift Strike – rapidly dashes forward and inflicts damage on enemies. Any eliminations will reset the cooldown.

Passive

Cyber-Agility – climbs on walls and double jumps.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Hanzo

Weapons & Ultimate

Storm Bow – hold to charge, then release to launch a flurry of arrows further.

Dragonstrike (Ultimate) – launches a deadly Dragon Spirit that devastates enemies it passes through.

Abilities

Storm Arrows – the next five arrows fire instantly at a reduced damage.

Sonic Arrow – reveals enemies for a short time on impact.

Lunch – allows Hanzo to double jump.

Passive

Wall Climb – jumps at walls to climb up them.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Junkrat

Weapons & Ultimate

Frag Launcher – a weapon that fires bouncing projectile explosives.

Rip-Tire (Ultimate) – drives and detonates an explosive tire.

Abilities

Concussion Mine – throws a knockback mine which can then be detonated.

Steel Trap – places a crippling trap on the ground.

Passive

Total Mayhem – deals no damage to Junkrat with explosives, and drops bombs on death.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Mei

Weapons & Ultimate

Endothermic Blaster – either a short-range spray weapon that slows enemies or a long-range icicle launcher depending on what trigger you press.

Blizzard (Ultimate) – launches a weather control drone that freezes enemies in a wide area.

Abilities

Cryo-Freeze – renders Mei invulnerable as well as heals her.

Ice Wall – creates a wall of ice in front of you.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Pharah

Weapons & Ultimate

Rocket Launcher – a long-range explosive projectile weapon.

Barrage (Ultimate) – launches a continuous volley of mini-rockets.

Abilities

Jump Set – flies rapidly upwards.

Concussive Blast – launches an explosive blast to knock back enemies.

Passive

Hover Jets – holding in jump will allow Pharah to hover.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: Reaper

Weapons & Ultimate

Hellfire Shotguns – a short-range spread weapon.

Death Blossom (Ultimate) – damages all nearby enemies.

Abilities

Shadow Step – teleports to a targeted location.

Wraith Form – moves faster and becomes invulnerable when active, however, you cannot shoot.

Passive

The Reaping – dealing damage heals you.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Sojourn

Weapons & Ultimate

Railgun – either a rapidly firing projectile weapon that generates energy on hit, or a high impact single shot that consumes stored energy depending on which trigger you press.

Overclock (Ultimate) – railgun energy that auto-charges for a short duration with charged shots that pierce enemies.

Abilities

Power Slide – ground slides that can cancel into a high jump.

Disruptor Shot – launches an energy burst that snares and deals damage to enemies within it.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Soldier: 76

Weapons & Ultimate

Heavy Pulse Rifle – an automatic assault weapon.

Tactical Visor (Ultimate) – automatically aims your weapon at targets in view.

Abilities

Sprint – runs faster when in use.

Biotic Field – deploys a field that heals you and your allies.

Helix Rockets – launches a volley of explosive rockets.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Sombra

Weapons & Ultimate

Machine Pistol – a short-range automatic weapon.

EMP (Ultimate) – deals damage equal to 40% of all nearby enemies’ health, hacking them and destroying barriers around you.

Abilities

Translocator – throws a beacon that can teleport Sombra if pressed again. Can also be removed by pressing the left analogue stick.

Stealth – turns Sombra invisible and allows her to move quickly when active.

Hack – Hacks enemies to stop them from using abilities for a brief period, and can be seen through walls. Hacked health packs spawn quicker but can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage will interrupt the hack attempt.

Passive

Opportunist – you can detect critically injured enemies through walls, and can deal 40% more damage to hacked enemies.

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Symmetra

Weapons & Ultimate

Photon Projector – either a short-range beam weapon with increasing damage, or an explosive orb depending on which trigger is pressed.

Photon Barrier (Ultimate) – deploys a massive energy barrier.

Abilities

Sentry Turret – deploys a small turret that damages and slows down enemies.

Teleporter – creates two temporary teleporters that enable instant travel between them.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Torbjörn

Weapons & Ultimate

Rivet Gun – either a slow firing, long-ranged weapon or an inaccurate but powerful short-range weapon depending on which trigger button is pressed.

Forge Hammer – can be swung to repair your turret or to damage an enemy.

Molten Core (Ultimate) – creates a pool of molten slag that damages enemies, and deals additional damage to armour.

Abilities

Deploy Turret – deploys a self-building turret.

Overload – gains additional extra health as well as improved attack, movement, and reload speed.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Tracer

Weapons & Ultimate

Pulse Pistols – a short-range automatic set of pistols.

Pulse Bomb (Ultimate) – throws out a powerful sticky explosive.

Abilities

Blink – teleports Tracer in the direction you’re moving.

Recall – can travel back in time to your previous location and health.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Widowmaker

Weapons & Ultimate

Widow’s Kiss – an automatic assault weapon that can be zoomed in with the left trigger to shoot at long-range.

Infra-Sight (Ultimate) – provides your entire team with a view of all enemies on the map.

Abilities

Grappling Hook – launches a hook that pulls you towards a ledge.

Venom Mine – launches a poison trap.

Passive

Role: Damage – Eliminations grant a burst of increased movement and reload speed.

Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: The ‘Support’ Class

Ana

Weapons & Ultimate

Biotic Rifle – a long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies that can be zoomed in by holding in the left trigger.

Nano Boost (Ultimate) – increases an ally’s damage, while reducing damage taken.

Abilities

Sleep Dart – fires a dart that puts enemies to sleep.

Biotic Grenade – throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and preventing healing on enemies.

Passive

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Baptiste

Weapons & Ultimate

Biotic Launcher – either a three-round burst gun, or can lob a healing projectile that heals all allies near impact.

Amplification Matrix (Ultimate) – projects a matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of allied projectiles.

Abilities

Regenerative Burst – heals yourself and allies instantly when activated, with additional healing over time. Instant heal is doubled for targets less than half health.

Immortality Field – Baptiste tosses a device that prevents allies from dying, but it can be destroyed.

Passive

Exo Boosts – hold crouch to jump higher.

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Brigitte

Weapons & Ultimate

Rocket Flail – a melee weapon with extended range.

Rally (Ultimate) – moves faster and provides extra health to nearby allies.

Abilities

Repair Pack – heals an ally for a short time.

Whip Shot – launches your flail forward and knocks an enemy away from you.

Barrier Shield – deploys a frontal energy barrier.

Shield Bash – when Barrier Shield is deployed, it allows you to dash forward to knock back an enemy.

Passive

Inspire – dealing damage to enemies heals nearby allies.

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Overwatch 2 | Every Hero Ability: Kiriko

Weapons & Ultimate

Healing Ofuda – channels a burst of healing talismans that can seek targeted allies.

Kunai – throws a projectile that deals increased damage.

Kitsune Rush (Ultimate) – summons a fox spirit that rushes forward, accelerating the movement, attack speed, and cooldowns of allies that follow its path.

Abilities

Swift Step – teleports directly to an ally.

Projection Suzu – throws a projective charm to make allies become briefly invulnerable and cleansed of most negative effects.

Passive

Wall Climb – jump at walls to climb up them.

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Lúcio

Weapons & Ultimate

Sonic Amplifier – a sonic projectile launcher.

Sound Barrier (Ultimate) – creates temporary extra health for nearby allies.

Abilities

Crossfade – switches between two songs that heal boosts nearby allies and makes nearby allies move faster.

Amp It Up – increases the effectiveness of your current song.

Soundwave – creates a short-range blast wave to knock enemies away from you.

Passive

Wall Ride – jump on a wall to ride along it.

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Mercy

Weapons & Ultimate

Caduceus Staff – can either be held to heal an ally or increase an ally’s damage output depending on the trigger pressed.

Caduceus Blaster – an automatic weapon.

Valkyrie (Ultimate) – gains the ability to fly, enhancing abilities as well.

Abilities

Guardian Angel – flies towards an ally, and when in flight, jump launches you forward and crouch launches you upward.

Resurrect – revives a dead teammate.

Angelic Descent – falls very slowly.

Passive

Regeneration – Role: Support passive is greatly increased.

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Moira

Weapons & Ultimate

Biotic Grasp – can either be held to heal all allies in front of you but consumes biotic energy, or acts as a long-range beam weapon where damage dealt heals you and replenishes biotic energy.

Coalescence (Ultimate) – fires a beam that heals allies and damages enemies.

Abilities

Biotic Orb – launches a biotic sphere that either heals nearby allies or damages nearby enemies.

Fade – makes Moira disappear, move faster, and turn invulnerable, but can’t shoot when active.

Passive

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Zenyatta

Weapons & Ultimate

Orb Of Destruction – an energy projectile weapon that can be charged to release more projectiles.

Transcendence (Ultimate) – Zenyatta becomes invulnerable, moves faster, and heals nearby allies.

Abilities

Orb Of Discord – launches an orb that increases damage an enemy takes.

Orb Of Harmony – heals an ally when launched at them.

Passive

Role: Support – Automatically heal over time.

Snap Kick – quick melee damage is increased by 50%, and its knockback is significantly increased.