Overwatch 2 | How to unlock every Hero

Overwatch 2 is finally here, and for new players who’ve never played Overwatch before, it’ll take a bit of time to unlock every Hero to use in casual and competitive matches. Thankfully, we’ve got a guide which will show you what you’ll need to do to have the likes of Bastion, Hanzo, and Doomfist as playable Heroes, along with new Heroes Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn. The Heroes below are already unlocked for everyone, and won’t require any work to play as:

Orisa

Reinhardt

Winston

Zarya

Pharah

Reaper

Soldier: 76

Torbjörn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Lúcio

Mercy

Moira

NEW CHARATCER: Junker Queen – log in during Season 1

NEW CHARACTER: Sojourn – log in during Season 1

Now, as for the rest of the Heroes, most will require you to win a certain number of games, apart from the first four and also the new Hero, Kiriko. Providing you stick with Overwatch 2, you’ll unlock every Hero in no time. We’ve listed exactly how you can go about getting your pick of the entire roster right here:

Genji – complete 1 game

D.Va – complete 2 games

Cassidy – complete 3 games

Ana – complete 4 games

Hanzo – win 9 games (wins grant double progress)

Junkrat – win 12 games (wins grant double progress)

Roadhog – win 15 games (wins grant double progress)

Symmetra – win 20 games (wins grant double progress)

Zenyatta – win 25 games (wins grant double progress)

Bastion – win 30 games (wins grant double progress)

Sigma – win 40 games (wins grant double progress)

Ashe – win 50 games (wins grant double progress)

Brigitte – win 60 games (wins grant double progress)

Mei – win 70 games (wins grant double progress)

Doomfist – win 85 games (wins grant double progress)

Baptiste – win 100 games (wins grant double progress)

Sombra – win 115 games (wins grant double progress)

Wrecking Ball – win 130 games (wins grant double progress)

Echo – win 150 games (wins grant double progress)

NEW CHARACTER: Kiriko: Buy the Battle Pass for instant access, or unlock for free at Tier 55