PGA Tour 2K23 announces NBA’s Steph Curry as playable golfer

2K has announced that Golden State Warriors’ point guard and three-point machine Steph Curry will be playable in PGA Tour 2K23 when the game launches. The four-time NBA Champion, 2022 Finals MVP, and eight-time All-Star is considered to be the current NBA’s greatest player, and without a doubt the best shooter in the sport. Steph Curry is also an avid golfer, so it’s a great addition to have him as a playable golfer when the game launches.

Steph Curry will be available to all players as a free download when PGA Tour 2K23 launches, decked out in a distinctive Under Armour Curry Iso-Chill Golf adjustable cap, Charged Curry SL shoes, Curry Polar polo shirt, and Curry Limitless shorts. He’ll be joining the likes of another basketball legend, as Michael Jordan has been previously announced as a playable star at launch for those who pre-order PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition, or purchase the Deluxe or Tiger Woods Edition.

2K were kind enough to let us preview the upcoming golf sim, and there’s plenty to love about it. We said, “PGA Tour 2K23 is shaping up nicely, with more refined controls that help to give players of all skill levels an opportunity to play how they see fit. In the past, the analogue swing hasn’t always given the right kind of control, especially for players like me who know little about the sport, but the 3-Click is perfect at introducing the joys of golf to everyone. The MyCAREER and customisation options feel deeper, allowing you to not only make your golfer look good, but shape their playstyle to exactly how you want to perform on the courses. Finally, Topgolf is a welcome addition, and I can see many fans enjoy the mode with friends as they compete for top scores and bragging rights.”