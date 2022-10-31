Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse coming in March 2023

The long running Project Zero horror series is getting another remaster on March 9th next year in the form of Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. This follows from 2021’s Maiden of Black Water which was a new entry into the series, whereas Mask of the Lunar Eclipse was originally released in 2008 for Nintendo Wii as the fourth instalment in the Project Zero series.

Koei Tecmo says the game will be available digitally on March 9th for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Alongside the standard version of the game, Koei Tecmo also revealed a special Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition. Also available digitally, this unique edition of the game includes the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set, and a digital art book (original soundtrack included).

As you can see from the trailer below, the remastered visuals are looking great:

Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island — a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits — to solve the mystery of their friends’ death, while also unlocking the secrets to the memories they left behind.

In addition, anyone who purchases the digital copy of the game by 22nd March 2023 will have the ability to download the early purchase bonus: Ruka Exclusive Costume “Marie Rose Outfit” from the Dead or Alive series. Fans who preorder the game by the release date will also receive a variety of costumes, including the Ruka Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (white/red), the Misaki Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/red), the Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Fox Mask” (black/blue), and the Ruka Misaki, and Choshiro Limited Edition Costume “Spirit Stone Flashlight Hat”.

There will even be a special save bonus costume for fans who have already played PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water. Play PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on the same device that has saved data from PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water to receive the Save Data Bonus, the “Camera Obscura Hat”.