The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution coming in December

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution now has a release date on Meta Quest and it’s December 1st.



Revealed during Meta Connect, there will be a release for other platforms at a later date it seems, but for now it’s just on Meta Quest (Oculus Quest), and a new teaser trailer has been released, below:





Newcomers and players returning to the post apocalyptic world of New Orleans will be able to take full control of The Tourist as they navigate all-new threats that pose even more danger from all sides. In Chapter 2: Retribution, players will face more than the undead walkers roaming the streets as various factions and individuals have risen in power. There’s also an unstoppable monstrosity known as the Axeman that’ll bring a new level of terror to the game.



The original The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was a hit with critics and VR enthusiasts alike for its intuitive, physics-based combat, original storyline and engaging survival crafting system and more. Based on feedback from the VR community at large, Chapter 2: Retribution refines these aforementioned features while also providing new and exciting tools for players to experiment and ultimately survive with such as the laser sight, submachine gun and the powerful chainsaw melee weapon.

“We always wanted to explore the French Quarter, as it is such an iconic part of New Orleans,” says Domowicz. “We like this new location both for its picturesque appearance but also for its intricate and more urban setting. This allows us to create new environmental challenges for the player as well as give Tourists more options on how to handle a given scenario. The consequences of the Tourist’s actions in the first game have affected and reshaped a lot of the city, and between exploring the night and uncovering more parts of this dangerous city, we think players will have plenty to chew on.”

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution will be released on December 1st for Meta Quest.